Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NIPPON PAINT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NIPPON PAINT (VIỆT NAM)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: Số 14, đường 3A, KCN Biên Hòa II, Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Monitoring quality at Production
• Supervise, run 1st production batch at Production
• Coordinate technical for formulation and process improvement
• Lead trouble shooting for problem batch
• To lead continuous improvement activities at Production.
• Support production supervisor in implementation QMS (ISO system) HSE at shop floor.
• Review, revise and update ISO, HSE master documentation for Production
• Report monthly for: Problem batch; Batch cycle time, QCE activity
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Chemical Engineering
• Male / Female: priority in Bien Hoa
• Understanding of the field of manufacturing technology.
• Minimum 5 years in the Paint manufacturing industry.
• Basic understanding of ISO 9001:2018 Standards.
• Management and work handling capacity.
• Work planning skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NIPPON PAINT (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NIPPON PAINT (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
