Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NIPPON PAINT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Monitoring quality at Production

• Supervise, run 1st production batch at Production

• Coordinate technical for formulation and process improvement

• Lead trouble shooting for problem batch

• To lead continuous improvement activities at Production.

• Support production supervisor in implementation QMS (ISO system) HSE at shop floor.

• Review, revise and update ISO, HSE master documentation for Production

• Report monthly for: Problem batch; Batch cycle time, QCE activity

• Chemical Engineering

• Male / Female: priority in Bien Hoa

• Understanding of the field of manufacturing technology.

• Minimum 5 years in the Paint manufacturing industry.

• Basic understanding of ISO 9001:2018 Standards.

• Management and work handling capacity.

• Work planning skills.

