Tuyển Sales Manager Hanoi Toronto School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Hanoi Toronto School
- Hà Nội: 6 Đường Hoàng Minh Giám, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Personal Assistant Role
• Ensure that the Executive Principal responds to approaches within timescales identified in any
agreed priority action list.
• Maintain the diary for the Executive Principal, arranging appointments as appropriate and
ensuring that he/she is adequately briefed on matters to be discussed.
• Make travel arrangements for the Executive Principal and provide care for his/her visitors,
including the provision of refreshments.
• Assemble and prepare papers required by the Executive Principal to attend meetings, prepare
reports, or reply to requests for information.
• Ability to act as a minute taker as directed by senior managers.
• Liaise with senior management concerning priorities, deadlines, policies, and procedures.
• Create a log of all the school policies with a proper referencing system.
• Liaise with the Manager – School Operations where necessary.
• Arrange meetings and when required, take notes. Ensure that matters arising from meetings are
dealt with by the appropriate people within agreed timescales.
• If required, to line manage other staff in the school office.
• Sort and prioritize all incoming posts, dealing with telephone calls for the Executive Principal,
and other school posts not individually addressed. Keep a log of mail received and how it has
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hanoi Toronto School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoi Toronto School
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI