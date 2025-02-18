Tuyển Sales Manager Hanoi Toronto School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Personal Assistant Role

• Ensure that the Executive Principal responds to approaches within timescales identified in any

agreed priority action list.

• Maintain the diary for the Executive Principal, arranging appointments as appropriate and

ensuring that he/she is adequately briefed on matters to be discussed.

• Make travel arrangements for the Executive Principal and provide care for his/her visitors,

including the provision of refreshments.

• Assemble and prepare papers required by the Executive Principal to attend meetings, prepare

reports, or reply to requests for information.

• Ability to act as a minute taker as directed by senior managers.

• Liaise with senior management concerning priorities, deadlines, policies, and procedures.

• Create a log of all the school policies with a proper referencing system.

• Liaise with the Manager – School Operations where necessary.

• Arrange meetings and when required, take notes. Ensure that matters arising from meetings are

dealt with by the appropriate people within agreed timescales.

• If required, to line manage other staff in the school office.

• Sort and prioritize all incoming posts, dealing with telephone calls for the Executive Principal,

and other school posts not individually addressed. Keep a log of mail received and how it has