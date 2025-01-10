Tuyển Sales Marketing Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Techcombank
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The service design manager will be working through the entire design and delivery process, from framing problems to improving and re-imaging end-to-end experiences. The job holder will lead and evangelize the service design discipline within the bank enabling the harmonization of customer needs and business objectives.
Key Accountabilities
End-to-end mapping and strategic insight
• Map, synthesize and visualize the holistic customer experience across channels, propositions and business lines.
• Plan and lead service design activities within projects.
• Develop service blueprints and journey maps to provide direction for new and improved customer journeys.
• Develop the Customer Journey roadmap to deliver on the bank's digital strategy vision, setting visions and directions for the Business Tribe.
• Manage user researchers to ensure consistency and consolidation of insights.
• Work closely with senior management teams and other tribe leads to craft the customer journey roadmap and design required services.
• Use design thinking, data and agile practices to solve customer and business problems.
• Leverage current and emerging trends to lead improvements to existing services and introduce innovative solutions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Techcombank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Theo quy định của Công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Techcombank
