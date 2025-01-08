Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 25 tháp A, tòa nhà Discovery Complex, số 302 Cầu Giấy, phường Dịch Vọng, quận Cầu Giấy,Thành phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage Tax & Consulting teams effectively;

- Work with clients' managers and take on challenging assignments;

- Become a reliable consultant and create real value for customers;

- Build leadership capacity and people development skills;

- Self-develop and develop audit associates following Career Development Ladder of RSM Vietnam and their career inspirations;

- Build personal values in accordance with RSM Vietnam’s core values;

- Enjoy internal, external and overseas mobility opportunities;

- Network and develop new customers and identify new business opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduate or higher majoring in accounting, auditing, corporate finance;

- Have at least 6 years of experience in auditing or tax consulting, preference is given to candidates who have experience working at top 10 auditing firms in Vietnam;

- Priority is given to candidates with ACCA, Australian CPA or foreign Master's degrees;

- Priority is given to candidates who have experience working with FDI enterprises;

- Able to use Business English fluently;

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

