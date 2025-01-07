Tuyển Sales Marketing Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Be responsible for all Planning activities.

2. Develop Planning team to meet customers’ requirements and best services.

3. Optimize inventory and maximize planning capacity.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1) Planning & Production Control

• Ensure the promised ship dates (On Time Delivery) are tracked and monitored to meet customers delivery requirements.

• Provide the promised dates nearest with Customer Request Date (CRD).

• Analysis the root cause of delayed deliveries with related department and dress the issues quickly and productively.

• Maximize capacity and maintain the efficiency of utilization of equipment.

• Best use of planning tools to optimize manufacturing cost.

• Calculate and propose the investment of the plant capacity as customer requirements.

• Develop planning tool to for transfer products such as Passive, PBC…to ensure the shipping schedules are met.

• Control and order raw material enough for production.

• Conduct the daily/weekly/monthly with related department effectively.

• Deploy and monitor the production scheduling on ERP.