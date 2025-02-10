Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

The Custom Materials Solutions (CMS) Marketing Specialist shall work closely with the Vice President of CMS and Senior Vice President, Asia in supporting Vexos’ Global CMS marketing activities. This position will support and coordinate Marketing and Communications initiatives to establish and maintain the Vexos CMS brand, vision and mission globally across the company and industry. The incumbent will be a highly motivated, detailed and process oriented individual focused on meeting the needs of a growing and dynamic business in a highly competitive marketplace. This position will be based in Dongguan China or Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam, and reports to the Vice President of CMS.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Planning, design, and execution of both digital and non-digital marketing strategies and campaigns and

informational and promotional content for various marketing programs.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to create compelling marketing campaigns, including digital marketing, content creation, social media, events and other initiatives

• Perform a number of customer support duties such as data inputting, administrative and related tasks.

• Manage the development of Case Studies, PowerPoint presentations and Marketing related projects.

• Analyze marketing performance metrics, track ROI, and adjust strategies as needed to optimize results.

• Manage brand awareness at all Vexos facilities and updates to Sales and Marketing materials.