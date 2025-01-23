Tuyển Sales Marketing NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Provide a full range of compensation, benefits and well-being support to the NICV teams
full range of compensation, benefits and well-being support
• Perform associate enrollment and updates based on employment, life and other status changes.
• Perform associate enrollment and updates
• Deliver new-hire benefits orientation as needed
• Deliver new-hire benefits
• Advise / support the Team on annual merit, short and long-term incentives and administration.
• Ensure internal and external pay equity within the assigned organization.
• Ensure internal and external pay equity
• Collaborate on design and review of special compensation programs and/or incentive plans
• Collaborate on design and review of special compensation programs
• Assist with compensation trend analysis; provides point-in-tine status reports and completes ad hoc reporting requests.
• Assist with compensation trend analysis;
• Prepare data for compensation and benefits analyses
• Prepare data
• Research compensation and benefits plans and policies for the organization
• Coordinate company wellness initiatives
• Deploy the guidance and the framework PEAK
• Facilitate the Goal setting/quarterly check-ins completion with PA

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
• University degree in any discipline in HR with a Masters / MBA strongly required
a Masters / MBA strongly required

Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà The Hallmark, Đường Trần Bạch Đằng, P. Phú Thuận, An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

