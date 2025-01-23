Tuyển Sales Marketing NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Provide a full range of compensation, benefits and well-being support to the NICV teams

• Perform associate enrollment and updates based on employment, life and other status changes.

• Deliver new-hire benefits orientation as needed

• Advise / support the Team on annual merit, short and long-term incentives and administration.

• Ensure internal and external pay equity within the assigned organization.

• Collaborate on design and review of special compensation programs and/or incentive plans

• Assist with compensation trend analysis; provides point-in-tine status reports and completes ad hoc reporting requests.

• Prepare data for compensation and benefits analyses

• Research compensation and benefits plans and policies for the organization

• Coordinate company wellness initiatives

• Deploy the guidance and the framework PEAK

• Facilitate the Goal setting/quarterly check-ins completion with PA