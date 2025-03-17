Tuyển Social Media Ecx Global Logistics Vietnam Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receiving BKG request from customers / overseas.

• Checking sailing schedule with available carrier.

• Placing Booking Request to carriers, send Booking confirmation to customers / overseas

• Working with shipper for shipment information and readiness status.

• Prepare Bill of Lading, Airway Bill of Lading, debit note to customer

• Sending Shipping Instruction / VGM to carriers.

• Collect payment from shipper then release Original Bill/ telex release

• Sending pre-advice and shipping invoice to customers / overseas.

• Working with accounting department to arrange timely payments.

• Input all shipping information , cost & selling rate in system timely.

• Track & tracking cargo and inform timely to customer if any change.

• Develop and maintain relationship with customer / carriers / overseas agents.

• Other tasks are assigned by Manager.