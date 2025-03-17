Tuyển Social Media Ecx Global Logistics Vietnam Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Ecx Global Logistics Vietnam Company Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ground floor, 144 Vo Van Tan, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receiving BKG request from customers / overseas.
• Checking sailing schedule with available carrier.
• Placing Booking Request to carriers, send Booking confirmation to customers / overseas
• Working with shipper for shipment information and readiness status.
• Prepare Bill of Lading, Airway Bill of Lading, debit note to customer
• Sending Shipping Instruction / VGM to carriers.
• Collect payment from shipper then release Original Bill/ telex release
• Sending pre-advice and shipping invoice to customers / overseas.
• Working with accounting department to arrange timely payments.
• Input all shipping information , cost & selling rate in system timely.
• Track & tracking cargo and inform timely to customer if any change.
• Develop and maintain relationship with customer / carriers / overseas agents.
• Other tasks are assigned by Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ecx Global Logistics Vietnam Company Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ecx Global Logistics Vietnam Company Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
