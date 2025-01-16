Tuyển Software Engineer Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Job Description

• Participate in analysis, design, implementation of platform application systems, develop inhouse applications

• Participate in coordinating and supporting operating units to monitor operations and fix arising problems of application systems when required

• Participate in digital transformation projects/Digitalization of business processes as assigned

• Participate in testing, debugging and troubleshooting on applications

• Develop new language skills as required by the Company for software and mobile app development

• Communicating with end-users and understanding their needs and requirements and work with the development team to cater for the needs