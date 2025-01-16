Tuyển Software Engineer Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd

Mức lương
1,500 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Job Description
• Participate in analysis, design, implementation of platform application systems, develop inhouse applications
• Participate in coordinating and supporting operating units to monitor operations and fix arising problems of application systems when required
• Participate in digital transformation projects/Digitalization of business processes as assigned
• Participate in testing, debugging and troubleshooting on applications
• Develop new language skills as required by the Company for software and mobile app development
• Communicating with end-users and understanding their needs and requirements and work with the development team to cater for the needs

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Preferred Qualifications:
• Education related to software development
• Solid experience in software development can replace formal education
• Minimum 5 years of experience in software development
• Experience with front-end frameworks such as Angular or similar

Tại Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd

Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 25-99 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

