Tuyển Software Engineer Metizoft Asia Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Job Description
• Participate in analysis, design, implementation of platform application systems, develop inhouse applications
• Participate in coordinating and supporting operating units to monitor operations and fix arising problems of application systems when required
• Participate in digital transformation projects/Digitalization of business processes as assigned
• Participate in testing, debugging and troubleshooting on applications
• Develop new language skills as required by the Company for software and mobile app development
• Communicating with end-users and understanding their needs and requirements and work with the development team to cater for the needs
• Education related to software development
• Solid experience in software development can replace formal education
• Minimum 5 years of experience in software development
• Experience with front-end frameworks such as Angular or similar
