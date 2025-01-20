Tuyển Software Engineer VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/
Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Working with other centers/departments in EDA as well as Business Units to understand business problems so as to support them in better utilizing machine learning.
- Managing and directing a team of machine learning engineers in applying data science and engineering techniques in packaging data analytic models developed by Data Science Office.
- Managing and directing a team of machine learning engineers in developing and operating the MLOps platform.
- Partner with data scientists to build and operate Feature stores.
- Collaborate with relevant units to pull new data sources for AIC to facilitate developing new use-case.
- Partner with data scientist to build criteria for validating machine learning model.
- Develop deployment architecture for machine learning model, leverage on premise and cloud based big data platforms to refactor and optimize code for production.
- Automate data and machine learning engineering processes.
- Monitor model performance, business impact after deployment; support retrain to improve model quality.
- Coach & train team members.
2. Conduct research and acquire new machine learning techniques
- Conduct research on modern methods for machine learning and engineering.
- Proactively analyze and utilize existing/new data sources to support more impactful analyses
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng Tại VPBank
