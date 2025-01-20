Tuyển Software Engineer VPBank - Https://tuyendung.vpbank.com.vn/ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Working with other centers/departments in EDA as well as Business Units to understand business problems so as to support them in better utilizing machine learning.

- Managing and directing a team of machine learning engineers in applying data science and engineering techniques in packaging data analytic models developed by Data Science Office.

- Managing and directing a team of machine learning engineers in developing and operating the MLOps platform.

- Partner with data scientists to build and operate Feature stores.

- Collaborate with relevant units to pull new data sources for AIC to facilitate developing new use-case.

- Partner with data scientist to build criteria for validating machine learning model.

- Develop deployment architecture for machine learning model, leverage on premise and cloud based big data platforms to refactor and optimize code for production.

- Automate data and machine learning engineering processes.

- Monitor model performance, business impact after deployment; support retrain to improve model quality.

- Coach & train team members.

2. Conduct research and acquire new machine learning techniques

- Conduct research on modern methods for machine learning and engineering.

- Proactively analyze and utilize existing/new data sources to support more impactful analyses