Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Basic Job Functions:
Mid-level corporate controls. Requires to take a lead role in the global implementation and development of electrical controls systems/designs, PLC/HMI programing, perform vendor equipment check-out, equipment/system start-ups, data collection and optimization of control systems.
• Responsible for global support of manufacturing replication.
• Responsible to assist with global coordination of new equipment installation and implementation.
• Responsible to assist with global communication between manufacturing process equipment and SQL database.
• Responsible for maintaining and updating of manufacturing process tool electrical drawings globally, ensuring the tracking of equipment changes is documented and drawings are kept current.
• Responsible for the successful design and theory behind majority of manufacturing control systems, ensuring new process tools adhere to corporate controls standards and best practices.
• Responsible for globally troubleshooting and problem solving equipment controls related issues and recommending controls policy/standard changes, if possible, to prevent future issues with new manufacturing process tools.
• Responsible to interface with multiple departments within the organization and external suppliers to ensure corporate controls policies/standards are understood and being adhered to.
• Responsible for designing, programming, and coordination of small, mid, and some large scale control systems and projects.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
