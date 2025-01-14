Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Basic Job Functions:

Mid-level corporate controls. Requires to take a lead role in the global implementation and development of electrical controls systems/designs, PLC/HMI programing, perform vendor equipment check-out, equipment/system start-ups, data collection and optimization of control systems.

• Responsible for global support of manufacturing replication.

• Responsible to assist with global coordination of new equipment installation and implementation.

• Responsible to assist with global communication between manufacturing process equipment and SQL database.

• Responsible for maintaining and updating of manufacturing process tool electrical drawings globally, ensuring the tracking of equipment changes is documented and drawings are kept current.

• Responsible for the successful design and theory behind majority of manufacturing control systems, ensuring new process tools adhere to corporate controls standards and best practices.

• Responsible for globally troubleshooting and problem solving equipment controls related issues and recommending controls policy/standard changes, if possible, to prevent future issues with new manufacturing process tools.

• Responsible to interface with multiple departments within the organization and external suppliers to ensure corporate controls policies/standards are understood and being adhered to.

• Responsible for designing, programming, and coordination of small, mid, and some large scale control systems and projects.