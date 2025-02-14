Tuyển Software Engineer Bin Corporation Group Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT BINCG

BIN Corporation Group is an international multi-disciplinary company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We are hiring for a commercial company, one of our oldest brands, experienced in consulting on immigration, travel, and other related services. We serve customers from all over the world and make every effort to support them in getting the best experience while traveling to a foreign country.

Our team is present in multiple countries with diverse cultures and languages, leading to a thoughtful understanding of every customer we meet. With the development of that powerful team, we are looking for the next coworkers to proceed with our mission.

ABOUT THE JOB:

❖ Job Description: The successful candidate will primarily utilize the Salesforce platform to manage and drive sales activities, as follows:

1. Client Acquisition:

● Identify, engage, and onboard new clients seeking pre-incorporation & post-incorporation services.

● Consult and answer customer inquiries via phone/ website/ email and OTT apps (WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Skype, Line, etc.), video call, in-person meeting

● Resolve any issues arising from customers/forwarders/ third parties related to order processing.

● Request documents and process contracts, and notify promotions (if any) to customer