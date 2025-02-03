Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH RBA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RBA VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 8th Floor, TMS Building, 172 Hai Ba Trung, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu
What Will You Do?
1. Compensation & Benefits (C&B) – Main Focus (60%)
• Manage monthly payroll processing accurately and on time.
• Administer employee benefits programs, including social insurance (SHUI), health insurance, and other statutory benefits.
• Handle compensation-related queries from employees and provide solutions promptly.
• Analyze salary structures and benefits programs to ensure market competitiveness.
• Prepare regular reports related to salary, bonus, and other employee benefits.
2. Recruitment & Talent Acquisition (15%)
• Coordinate and manage end-to-end recruitment processes for assigned positions.
• Identify and attract suitable candidates through various sourcing channels.
• Conduct interviews, provide hiring recommendations, and manage offer negotiations.
3. Employee Relations (10%)
• Act as the first point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.
• Ensure compliance with company policies and labor regulations.
• Handle disciplinary issues, grievance resolution, and performance-related discussions.
Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RBA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RBA VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI