Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH RBA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

What Will You Do?

1. Compensation & Benefits (C&B) – Main Focus (60%)

• Manage monthly payroll processing accurately and on time.

• Administer employee benefits programs, including social insurance (SHUI), health insurance, and other statutory benefits.

• Handle compensation-related queries from employees and provide solutions promptly.

• Analyze salary structures and benefits programs to ensure market competitiveness.

• Prepare regular reports related to salary, bonus, and other employee benefits.

2. Recruitment & Talent Acquisition (15%)

• Coordinate and manage end-to-end recruitment processes for assigned positions.

• Identify and attract suitable candidates through various sourcing channels.

• Conduct interviews, provide hiring recommendations, and manage offer negotiations.

3. Employee Relations (10%)

• Act as the first point of contact for employee inquiries and concerns.

• Ensure compliance with company policies and labor regulations.

• Handle disciplinary issues, grievance resolution, and performance-related discussions.