Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing
Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: L18
- 11
- 13, Floor 18, Vincom Center Dong Khoi, 72 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD
• Daily follow up cash balance and GL
• Supervise all payment transactions timely and accurately
• Provide financial, sales, customer and tax reports
• Maintain effective communications with banks and partners via email/ phone
• In charge of administering internal softwares: IM, IS, Trading, MYOB
• Organize and manage related documents
Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* Competencies/Skills
- Female only
- EXCELLENT ENGLISH (speaking, listening, writing equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOIEC 800).
- Prefer candidates had worked from over sea.
- Proficient in Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook and Internet
- Full comprehension of office management systems and procedures
- Good interpersonal skills: communication skill, co-operation, persuasiveness
- Good personal qualities: honesty, carefulness, responsibility, adaptability
- Having ability to work under high pressure, multitask and ability to generate ideas
Tại Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing
