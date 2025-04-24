Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Mức lương Từ 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: L18 - 11 - 13, Floor 18, Vincom Center Dong Khoi, 72 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

• Daily follow up cash balance and GL

• Supervise all payment transactions timely and accurately

• Provide financial, sales, customer and tax reports

• Maintain effective communications with banks and partners via email/ phone

• In charge of administering internal softwares: IM, IS, Trading, MYOB

• Organize and manage related documents

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

* Competencies/Skills

- Female only

- EXCELLENT ENGLISH (speaking, listening, writing equivalent to IELTS 6.5 or TOIEC 800).

- Prefer candidates had worked from over sea.

- Proficient in Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook and Internet

- Full comprehension of office management systems and procedures

- Good interpersonal skills: communication skill, co-operation, persuasiveness

- Good personal qualities: honesty, carefulness, responsibility, adaptability

- Having ability to work under high pressure, multitask and ability to generate ideas

Tại Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carter & Font Outsourcing

