Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Coats Phong Phu
- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Purpose
- To ensure the smooth, successful and compliant operation of the site
- To ensure the continued safety, well - being and satisfaction of work force
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
Compliance and policy & Health _Safety
- Ensure compliance with all Company Rules, Regulations and Codes of Conduct by all team members.
- Ensure that all mandatory protocols/SOPs for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection are observed and implemented, well train with safety knowledge and strictly following up.
Management & Operation activities
- Deliver the management-prescribed levels of engineering support, quality and cost through coordination, information sharing, control and supervision of people, plant/equipment, systems and material.
- Plan, supervise and monitor maintenance & preventive maintenance programs to ensure highest performance for all production machinery.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
