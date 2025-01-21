Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Coats Phong Phu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Coats Phong Phu

Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Coats Phong Phu

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose
- To ensure the smooth, successful and compliant operation of the site
- To ensure the continued safety, well - being and satisfaction of work force
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
Compliance and policy & Health _Safety
- Ensure compliance with all Company Rules, Regulations and Codes of Conduct by all team members.
- Ensure that all mandatory protocols/SOPs for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection are observed and implemented, well train with safety knowledge and strictly following up.
Management & Operation activities
- Deliver the management-prescribed levels of engineering support, quality and cost through coordination, information sharing, control and supervision of people, plant/equipment, systems and material.
- Plan, supervise and monitor maintenance & preventive maintenance programs to ensure highest performance for all production machinery.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Coats Phong Phu

Coats Phong Phu

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8th Floor, Cantavil Premier Building No.1 Song Hanh Hanoi Highway, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

