Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose

- To ensure the smooth, successful and compliant operation of the site

- To ensure the continued safety, well - being and satisfaction of work force

Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities

Compliance and policy & Health _Safety

- Ensure compliance with all Company Rules, Regulations and Codes of Conduct by all team members.

- Ensure that all mandatory protocols/SOPs for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection are observed and implemented, well train with safety knowledge and strictly following up.

Management & Operation activities

- Deliver the management-prescribed levels of engineering support, quality and cost through coordination, information sharing, control and supervision of people, plant/equipment, systems and material.

- Plan, supervise and monitor maintenance & preventive maintenance programs to ensure highest performance for all production machinery.