Tuyển System Administrator Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

The Lease Administrator will play a pivotal role in supporting the property team in various aspects of lease administration. This position will encompass responsibilities such as maintaining lease databases, liaising with property management on day-to-day topics, and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in lease administration and property management. The Lease Administrator will manage properties in Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK and Canada.

Key Responsibilities:

- Reviewing and verifying lease agreements and related documentation

- Maintaining up-to-date lease files and databases

- Responding to internal and external inquiries regarding lease terms and conditions

- Calculating and processing rent payments, lease renewals, and terminations

- Preparing monthly rent payment schedules and entering invoices into accounting software.

- Coordinating with other departments, such as executive management and accounting, to ensure compliance with lease terms

- Preparation of insurance certificate distributions and schedules

- Submitting contractually required reports to landlords

- Developing and implementing lease administration policies and procedures