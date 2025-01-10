Tuyển System Administrator Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Worc@Q2 Building, Gate No.10 Street, 21 Vo Truong Toan, Thao Dien, Thu Duc City
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD
The Lease Administrator will play a pivotal role in supporting the property team in various aspects of lease administration. This position will encompass responsibilities such as maintaining lease databases, liaising with property management on day-to-day topics, and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in lease administration and property management. The Lease Administrator will manage properties in Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK and Canada.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reviewing and verifying lease agreements and related documentation
- Maintaining up-to-date lease files and databases
- Responding to internal and external inquiries regarding lease terms and conditions
- Calculating and processing rent payments, lease renewals, and terminations
- Preparing monthly rent payment schedules and entering invoices into accounting software.
- Coordinating with other departments, such as executive management and accounting, to ensure compliance with lease terms
- Preparation of insurance certificate distributions and schedules
- Submitting contractually required reports to landlords
- Developing and implementing lease administration policies and procedures
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
