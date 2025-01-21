Tuyển System Administrator Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an IT Operator for Netcompany Operations, here you will be part of an ambitious team with competent colleagues. Do you have experience within e.g., design and operation of Microsoft environments? Then you might be our new colleague.

As an IT Operator in Netcompany Operations you will be part of the daily operation and support of many different solutions. You will be part of projects where you will contribute with design, maintenance, optimizing, implementation, and handle incoming alarms from servers.

Your workdays will furthermore contain solutions within safety, patching of servers, and applications. Operations is a unit where you need to be ready to provide technical support for projects and deliveries. Therefore, it is important you have good interpersonal skills when working with the customers and the Operations organization such as Network, Storage teams, and Backup teams.

As a new employee in Netcompany many will experience a steep learning curve, that is why it is important that you desire to learn something new and seek new knowledge.

In summary, your daily work would be:

• Be part of the daily operation and support many different solutions.