Tuyển System Administrator PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Tower, 29 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator

Qualification & Experience/ Knowledge & Skills/ Language:
● Bachelor degree holder in Business Administration, Human Resource Management, or other related business fields
● At least 6 years of HR experience with a minimum of 3 years in Performance and Reward. Experience in the finance industry would be an advantage
● Data analytic, reward and performance evaluation experience and skills
● Experience in working with stakeholder management to propose and deliver P&R initiatives in response to business needs
● Knowledge of related regulations and Labour code
● Good organisational, planning and problem-solving and communication skills
● Proactive with ability to be innovative and drive things forward
● Fluent in English and Vietnamese (both oral and written)
● Good IT skills

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Main responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HCM Office: Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

