Tuyển System Administrator PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Tower, 29 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Qualification & Experience/ Knowledge & Skills/ Language:
● Bachelor degree holder in Business Administration, Human Resource Management, or other related business fields
● At least 6 years of HR experience with a minimum of 3 years in Performance and Reward. Experience in the finance industry would be an advantage
● Data analytic, reward and performance evaluation experience and skills
● Experience in working with stakeholder management to propose and deliver P&R initiatives in response to business needs
● Knowledge of related regulations and Labour code
● Good organisational, planning and problem-solving and communication skills
● Proactive with ability to be innovative and drive things forward
● Fluent in English and Vietnamese (both oral and written)
● Good IT skills
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
