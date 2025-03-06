Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu

Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Mức lương
15 - 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu

Why we’re looking for you
We are looking for 1 Tester to assess software quality through Manual Testing for Ecommerce Domain. You will be responsible for ensuring that our products, applications and systems work well. You should have a keen eye for details, are organized and systematic, and highly passionate about quality.
This is a high visibility team where you will make a direct positive impact on customer experience and the business. If you enjoy broadening your technical skills, building a new product, and working in an environment that thrives on creativity, experimentation, and innovation, then you can be part of a warm and fun Scrum team engaging in web and mobile tests. Come value add us with your experience and expertise!
You’ll do
Study and analyze requirements and system specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback
Work with internal teams (e.g developers and team leaders) to identify system requirements/the customer needs.
Create test design and test cases
Estimate, prioritize testing activities
Perform thorough regression testing/exploratory testing when bugs are resolved
Troubleshoot and report bugs and errors to development teams

Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have…
From 3 years of working experience in software Testing (API, Web, Mobile Testing, …), preferably in the ecommerce domain
Basic knowledge about UI/UX
Cross browser, cross platform, and responsive web/mobile testing experience
Familiarity with Agile frameworks
Reading/writing in English at intermediate level. (TOEIC 500point)
ISTQB Foundation certification is plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer
Salary range: Negotiate
Performance review: 2 times per year
Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months.
Lunch meal + Parking fees provided.
12 remote working days/ year.
12 annual leaves/ year.
Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9.
Social insurance & Health insurance for team members.
Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam.
Weekly shoulder massage treatment.
Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club…
Why you’ll love working here
Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.
Collaborative and supportive environment
Young and passionate colleague
Professional and creative office view
Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.
You are able to work as a member of a full process of product development. Even working with the CEO on new ideas. We want to develop and grow a strong product development team with expertise and skills we can be proud of through different products and battles.
Morning: 8:00 am -12:00 pm (check in from 8:00 am to 8:45 am)
Afternoon: 1:00 pm - 5:45 pm (check out from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th floor, Artemis Tower, No. 3 Le Trong Tan, Khuong Mai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-15-27-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job329166
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 57 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA
Tới 800 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giáo Dục Winki English làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo Dục Winki English
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU
Tới 800 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Infoplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Infoplus
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu BSS Group
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester EDUPIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu EDUPIA
2 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GINA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH GINA VIỆT NAM
Trên 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÀNH CÔNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÀNH CÔNG Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DPT VINA HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DPT VINA HOLDINGS
7 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Tập đoàn công nghệ VIETSENS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu Tập đoàn công nghệ VIETSENS
Trên 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ sáng tạo ADT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ sáng tạo ADT
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,700 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
1,000 - 1,700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm