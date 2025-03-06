Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu

Why we’re looking for you

We are looking for 1 Tester to assess software quality through Manual Testing for Ecommerce Domain. You will be responsible for ensuring that our products, applications and systems work well. You should have a keen eye for details, are organized and systematic, and highly passionate about quality.

This is a high visibility team where you will make a direct positive impact on customer experience and the business. If you enjoy broadening your technical skills, building a new product, and working in an environment that thrives on creativity, experimentation, and innovation, then you can be part of a warm and fun Scrum team engaging in web and mobile tests. Come value add us with your experience and expertise!

You’ll do

Study and analyze requirements and system specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback

Work with internal teams (e.g developers and team leaders) to identify system requirements/the customer needs.

Create test design and test cases

Estimate, prioritize testing activities

Perform thorough regression testing/exploratory testing when bugs are resolved

Troubleshoot and report bugs and errors to development teams

Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have…

From 3 years of working experience in software Testing (API, Web, Mobile Testing, …), preferably in the ecommerce domain

Basic knowledge about UI/UX

Cross browser, cross platform, and responsive web/mobile testing experience

Familiarity with Agile frameworks

Reading/writing in English at intermediate level. (TOEIC 500point)

ISTQB Foundation certification is plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer

Salary range: Negotiate

Performance review: 2 times per year

Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months.

Lunch meal + Parking fees provided.

12 remote working days/ year.

12 annual leaves/ year.

Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9.

Social insurance & Health insurance for team members.

Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam.

Weekly shoulder massage treatment.

Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club…

Why you’ll love working here

Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.

Collaborative and supportive environment

Young and passionate colleague

Professional and creative office view

Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.

You are able to work as a member of a full process of product development. Even working with the CEO on new ideas. We want to develop and grow a strong product development team with expertise and skills we can be proud of through different products and battles.

Morning: 8:00 am -12:00 pm (check in from 8:00 am to 8:45 am)

Afternoon: 1:00 pm - 5:45 pm (check out from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

