Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
- Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu
Why we’re looking for you
We are looking for 1 Tester to assess software quality through Manual Testing for Ecommerce Domain. You will be responsible for ensuring that our products, applications and systems work well. You should have a keen eye for details, are organized and systematic, and highly passionate about quality.
This is a high visibility team where you will make a direct positive impact on customer experience and the business. If you enjoy broadening your technical skills, building a new product, and working in an environment that thrives on creativity, experimentation, and innovation, then you can be part of a warm and fun Scrum team engaging in web and mobile tests. Come value add us with your experience and expertise!
You’ll do
Study and analyze requirements and system specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback
Work with internal teams (e.g developers and team leaders) to identify system requirements/the customer needs.
Create test design and test cases
Estimate, prioritize testing activities
Perform thorough regression testing/exploratory testing when bugs are resolved
Troubleshoot and report bugs and errors to development teams
Với Mức Lương 15 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 3 years of working experience in software Testing (API, Web, Mobile Testing, …), preferably in the ecommerce domain
Basic knowledge about UI/UX
Cross browser, cross platform, and responsive web/mobile testing experience
Familiarity with Agile frameworks
Reading/writing in English at intermediate level. (TOEIC 500point)
ISTQB Foundation certification is plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary range: Negotiate
Performance review: 2 times per year
Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months.
Lunch meal + Parking fees provided.
12 remote working days/ year.
12 annual leaves/ year.
Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9.
Social insurance & Health insurance for team members.
Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam.
Weekly shoulder massage treatment.
Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club…
Why you’ll love working here
Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.
Collaborative and supportive environment
Young and passionate colleague
Professional and creative office view
Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.
You are able to work as a member of a full process of product development. Even working with the CEO on new ideas. We want to develop and grow a strong product development team with expertise and skills we can be proud of through different products and battles.
Morning: 8:00 am -12:00 pm (check in from 8:00 am to 8:45 am)
Afternoon: 1:00 pm - 5:45 pm (check out from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI