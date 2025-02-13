Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,700 USD

- Conduct thorough testing of applications, including functional, regression, and user acceptance testing.

- Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts.

- Identify, document, and track software defects using appropriate tools and methodologies.

- Collaborate with development teams to resolve issues and ensure high-quality software delivery.

- Perform in-depth evaluations and verifications of system capabilities.

- Work with stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback on services, functions, or products.

- Analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational improvements.

- Create and maintain comprehensive test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and reports.

- Participate in project scoping and management alongside Senior Analysts and Delivery Partners.

- Contribute to the creation of Specification Documentation for Development teams.

- Support the implementation of recommended changes and help resolve any issues that arise