Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
- Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
- Working independencely to solve issues
- Work with customer to understand clearly requirements from customers
- Read, study and research design documents to test correctly
- Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for testing or solve issues correctly
- Collaborate with multi departments or stakeholders/team members with good communicate and good team work to solve the issue.
- In case fixing issues, do the degrade checking carefully and can report/explain your solution clearly & smartly.
- Create or update design if any.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have at least 3 years of software testing
- Experienced in working with Agile and Scrum processes.
- Having experience working with the Japanese customer
- Has basic programming knowledge and is familiar with SQL databases
- JP required
- EN is an advantage
- Have certificates related automation test is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
- Annual leave: 16 days per year
- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
- Annual health check, Company Healthcare
- Working equipment provided by the Company.
- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
- Employee engagement activities.
- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.
Working time: Full-time (Mon-Fri)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
