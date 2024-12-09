Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Tiếng Nhật

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tiếng Nhật Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Working independencely to solve issues
- Work with customer to understand clearly requirements from customers
- Read, study and research design documents to test correctly
- Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for testing or solve issues correctly
- Collaborate with multi departments or stakeholders/team members with good communicate and good team work to solve the issue.
- In case fixing issues, do the degrade checking carefully and can report/explain your solution clearly & smartly.
- Create or update design if any.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University
- Have at least 3 years of software testing
- Experienced in working with Agile and Scrum processes.
- Having experience working with the Japanese customer
- Has basic programming knowledge and is familiar with SQL databases
- JP required
- EN is an advantage
- Have certificates related automation test is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Global working environment, Flexible working time, check in from 7AM-9AM
- 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
- Annual leave: 16 days per year
- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
- Annual health check, Company Healthcare
- Working equipment provided by the Company.
- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
- Employee engagement activities.
- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.
Working time: Full-time (Mon-Fri)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

