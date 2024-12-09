Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

- Working independencely to solve issues

- Work with customer to understand clearly requirements from customers

- Read, study and research design documents to test correctly

- Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for testing or solve issues correctly

- Collaborate with multi departments or stakeholders/team members with good communicate and good team work to solve the issue.

- In case fixing issues, do the degrade checking carefully and can report/explain your solution clearly & smartly.

- Create or update design if any.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University

- Have at least 3 years of software testing

- Experienced in working with Agile and Scrum processes.

- Having experience working with the Japanese customer

- Has basic programming knowledge and is familiar with SQL databases

- JP required

- EN is an advantage

- Have certificates related automation test is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Global working environment, Flexible working time, check in from 7AM-9AM

- 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.

- Annual leave: 16 days per year

- Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

- Annual health check, Company Healthcare

- Working equipment provided by the Company.

- Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.

- Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.

- Employee engagement activities.

- Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.

Working time: Full-time (Mon-Fri)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

