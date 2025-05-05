Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam

Trưởng phòng hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng hành chính Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam., Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assign tasks, take responsibility for, and supervise all the work of the General Administration Department from the department level to each individual.
1. General tasks:
- Approve activities, documents, and resolve arising issues.
- Make decisions, give instructions, and evaluate subordinates.
- Assign tasks, update legal regulations, and manage external relations.
- Resolve internal audit issues and report to the Board of Directors.
- Other tasks from superiors.
2. HR tasks:
- Manage HR activities (recruitment, training, labor relations).
- Set up salary structure, benefits, social insurance.
- Propose transfers, promotions, and establish career development paths for employees.
3. AD tasks:
- Supervise tasks related to foreign employees and general administrative duties (security, cleaning, purchasing ...)
- Plan and manage internal events, labor safety, company internal event, labor & hygiene safety, fire fighting and prevention and control administrative costs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam

Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot G9, Que Vo IP, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

