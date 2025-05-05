Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng hành chính Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam., Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assign tasks, take responsibility for, and supervise all the work of the General Administration Department from the department level to each individual.
1. General tasks:
- Approve activities, documents, and resolve arising issues.
- Make decisions, give instructions, and evaluate subordinates.
- Assign tasks, update legal regulations, and manage external relations.
- Resolve internal audit issues and report to the Board of Directors.
- Other tasks from superiors.
2. HR tasks:
- Manage HR activities (recruitment, training, labor relations).
- Set up salary structure, benefits, social insurance.
- Propose transfers, promotions, and establish career development paths for employees.
3. AD tasks:
- Supervise tasks related to foreign employees and general administrative duties (security, cleaning, purchasing ...)
- Plan and manage internal events, labor safety, company internal event, labor & hygiene safety, fire fighting and prevention and control administrative costs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
