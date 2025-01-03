Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô đất số N

- 10, N

- 11, N

- 12 Khu công nghiệp Nhật Bản

- Hải Phòng, xã An Hưng, huyện An Dương, thành p

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Manage logistics activities
• Ensure import & export shipments on time and accurately.
• Control all shipping costs, and other logistic activities.
• Track delivery time and cost effectively
• Resolve any problems or complaints related to delivery time and accuracy
• Process and implement statement report (Balance of Import – Export - Stock report)
• Evaluate performance of staff and make improvements
• Have knowledge of customs regulations to perform and deal well according to legal requirements.
• Monitor, coach and train staff to ensure compliance with laws, regulations and customer requirements
• Do other other tasks assigned by TOP of management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduate University
- Have at least 5 years of experience or more in the position of Leader of Logistics/Import-Export Department in the manufacturing industry
- Fluent in English
- Good communication

Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô N10,11,12 Khu công nghiệp Nomura Hải Phòng, An Dương, Hải Phòng

