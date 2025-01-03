Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Lô đất số N
- 10, N
- 11, N
- 12 Khu công nghiệp Nhật Bản
- Hải Phòng, xã An Hưng, huyện An Dương, thành p
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage logistics activities
• Ensure import & export shipments on time and accurately.
• Control all shipping costs, and other logistic activities.
• Track delivery time and cost effectively
• Resolve any problems or complaints related to delivery time and accuracy
• Process and implement statement report (Balance of Import – Export - Stock report)
• Evaluate performance of staff and make improvements
• Have knowledge of customs regulations to perform and deal well according to legal requirements.
• Monitor, coach and train staff to ensure compliance with laws, regulations and customer requirements
• Do other other tasks assigned by TOP of management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have at least 5 years of experience or more in the position of Leader of Logistics/Import-Export Department in the manufacturing industry
- Fluent in English
- Good communication
Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Takahata Precision Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI