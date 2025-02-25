Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Công ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam, Đường B1, khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Lạc Hồng, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** DECRIPTION:
- Coordinate with the Accounting and Production Planning departments to prepare Bills of Materials (BOMs) for processing goods, for customs reporting.
- Coordinate with the Accounting Department to prepare final settlement reports on import-export-inventory of raw materials and processed products, for annual customs settlement reporting.
- Skills in import-export management. Experience working with processing enterprises, knowledge of final settlement reporting procedures, and customs liaison.
- Other tasks as assigned by the department head.
- Prepare documents for export shipments.
- Declare customs declarations on software.
- Coordinate with transportation companies on delivery schedules.
- Conduct physical inspections of goods with customs officers when necessary.
Maintain import-export document records.
- Other tasks as assigned by the manager.
*** MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC:
- Phối hợp với Phòng kế toán và kế hoạch sản xuất, lập báo cáo định mức sản xuất (BOM) cho hàng gia công để báo cáo Hải quan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường B1, Khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Hưng Yên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

