Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
- Hưng Yên: Công ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam, Đường B1, khu B, KCN Phố Nối A, Lạc Hồng, Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** DECRIPTION:
- Coordinate with the Accounting and Production Planning departments to prepare Bills of Materials (BOMs) for processing goods, for customs reporting.
- Coordinate with the Accounting Department to prepare final settlement reports on import-export-inventory of raw materials and processed products, for annual customs settlement reporting.
- Skills in import-export management. Experience working with processing enterprises, knowledge of final settlement reporting procedures, and customs liaison.
- Other tasks as assigned by the department head.
- Prepare documents for export shipments.
- Declare customs declarations on software.
- Coordinate with transportation companies on delivery schedules.
- Conduct physical inspections of goods with customs officers when necessary.
Maintain import-export document records.
- Other tasks as assigned by the manager.
*** MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC:
- Phối hợp với Phòng kế toán và kế hoạch sản xuất, lập báo cáo định mức sản xuất (BOM) cho hàng gia công để báo cáo Hải quan.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI