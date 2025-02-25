Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH PIC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** DECRIPTION:

- Coordinate with the Accounting and Production Planning departments to prepare Bills of Materials (BOMs) for processing goods, for customs reporting.

- Coordinate with the Accounting Department to prepare final settlement reports on import-export-inventory of raw materials and processed products, for annual customs settlement reporting.

- Skills in import-export management. Experience working with processing enterprises, knowledge of final settlement reporting procedures, and customs liaison.

- Other tasks as assigned by the department head.

- Prepare documents for export shipments.

- Declare customs declarations on software.

- Coordinate with transportation companies on delivery schedules.

- Conduct physical inspections of goods with customs officers when necessary.

Maintain import-export document records.

- Other tasks as assigned by the manager.

*** MÔ TẢ CÔNG VIỆC:

- Phối hợp với Phòng kế toán và kế hoạch sản xuất, lập báo cáo định mức sản xuất (BOM) cho hàng gia công để báo cáo Hải quan.