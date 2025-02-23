Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/07/2025
UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tầng 9, Toà Hồ Gươm Plaza, 102 Trần Phú, Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội., Hà Đông: Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Conduct user research initiatives to understand user needs, behaviors, and pain points.
Utilize research findings to inform and validate design decisions to stakeholders.
Develop user flows, site maps and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure a seamless user experience.
Create wireframes and interactive prototypes for web and mobile applications. Iterate on designs based on user feedback.
Design visually stunning and on-brand user interfaces that enhance overall user satisfaction.
Collaborate closely with developers to ensure pixel-perfect implementation of designs.
Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems to ensure consistency across products

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience in UX/UI design.
Good at English communication.
Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or similar.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
Experience with responsive design for various devices and platforms.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
Strong portfolio demonstrating a range of UX/UI design projects and problem-solving skills.
Familiarity with front-end development technologies (HTML, CSS, etc.).
Experience with motion design and micro-interactions is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Total income = Net salary + 13th-month salary bonus
Salary review twice yearly based on competence and job performance (in August and February).
Meal and fuel allowances.
Annual routine health check-up.
Participation in company events: Company trips, birthdays, YEP, Teambuilding, etc.
Provision of modern PC/Laptop equipment.
Spacious office with full amenities including an appealing pantry counter with snacks, tea, coffee, etc.
Clear career advancement path, opportunities for development based on competence

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Toà Hồ Gươm Plaza, 102 Trần Phú, Mộ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

