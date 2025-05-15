Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GLOBALTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 5, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and implement LLM-based solutions for various NLP tasks

Build and deploy AI agents that can reason, plan, and take actions across toolsand APIs.

Fine-tune and optimize open-source or proprietary LLMs for specific use cases.

Evaluate model performance and ensure safety, fairness, and reliability of AIsystems.

Collaborate with DevOps, and product teams to move prototypes into stable,production-ready systems

Continuously research the latest advancements in NLP

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor\'s or Master’s degree in Data science, Computer Science or a relatedfield.

2+ years of hands-on experience developing and deploying machine learning models in production.

Applied experience working with LLMs, generative AI, or NLP frameworks (e.g., Hugging Face Transformers, LangChain, LlamaIndex, OpenAI API).

Experience in fine-tuning and adapting pre-trained models for specific tasks.

Familiarity with serving LLM models such as VLLM, SGLang, or TensorRT.

Solid understanding of AI agent-based systems and frameworks like Autogen, LangGraph, or CrewAI.

Knowledge of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and its implementation in production systems.

Experience with embeddings, vector databases, and contextual memory systems.

Proficiency in using observability and evaluation tools (e.g., Langfuse, LangSmith, Opik) to trace, log, and improve performance

Nice to Have:

Experience working with Vision-Language Models (VLMs) like Intern, Qwen, Llama

Familiarity with multimodal systems, speech and language translation (ASR, S2ST), graph algorithms, or reinforcement learning.

Contributions to open-source NLP/AI projects or research publications.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GLOBALTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Recognized and rewarded based on performance quarterly/annually and according to the Company\'s policies

Provided with working equipment (MacBook, Laptop, 24” LCD monitor, etc.)

Salary review at least once per year depending on your capability and growth potential

Business trip expenses supported

Professional, well-equipped, modern, and eco-friendly working environment (B+ office standard)

Leave policy and full insurance coverage (Social – Health – Unemployment) in compliance with the law

Premium healthcare insurance package (up to VND 100 million/year for accident coverage, up to 180 days of treatment support; up to VND 70 million/year for inpatient treatment due to illness, maternity; outpatient & dental treatment, etc.) for employees and their relatives

Meal and parking allowances (breakfast, lunch, parking)

Holiday, Tet, birthday, and wedding bonuses

Quarterly team building activities and annual company trips

Performance evaluation conducted quarterly and annually with opportunities to level up in roles and responsibilities

Opportunities to work and collaborate with a high-caliber team, experts, under OKRs & SAFe management models

Sponsored training programs and participation in both domestic and international seminars to enhance competencies and job performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GLOBALTECH

