Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/05/2025
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa MeKong, Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Analyze system requirements and determine appropriate design methods and development solutions for customer and company systems and projects.
Development for AI/ML components for the unit’s products and projects with customers.
Research and explore new improvements in AI/ML technology, guide the team to apply these advancements to enhance the project quality.
Ensure the stability, scalability, and efficiency of AI systems when necessary.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience working in the field of AI/ML
Proficient in AI tools and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn, etc.
Experienced with AI services from major providers like AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Skilled in deploying systems in cloud environments (preferably AWS, GCP, or Azure) and on-premises.
Strong skills in selecting appropriate technology and defining performance evaluation criteria.
Knowledgeable about new technologies, software development frameworks, and platforms.
Proactive, dynamic, and responsible at work.
Fluent in English communication.
Strong leadership skills with strategic thinking and problem-solving ability.
Good communication and presentation skills, able to work effectively with clients and in teams.
Having system architect certifications is an advantage.

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary monthly: 15.000.000 – 30.000.000 + project bonus
Full salary during the probation period
13th-month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus, etc.
Annual performance review, once or twice a year
Sponsorship for exam and study costs for certain professional certificates
Opportunities to work and receive short/long-term training abroad
Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses, etc.
Participate in activities like football, badminton, and board games
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, and professional environment with a clear, fast, and fully equipped process system
Work directly with foreign customers and experienced members such as BAs, Technical Teams, PQA, etc.
Enjoy full benefits according to the Labor Law
Annual premium healthcare insurance (VBI)
Other benefits: bonus get professional certificate or languages, company trip yearly, anual leave,

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

