Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 42 Triệu

Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 42 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Mức lương
28 - 42 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 28 - 42 Triệu

- Work directly with customer for defining the testing framework and test plan.
- Develop the test automation script following the requirement specification.
- Integrate automated tests in CI environment.
- Train and mentor new team members.
- Work in an agile, highly collaborative environment.

Với Mức Lương 28 - 42 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 4+ years of experience in Software testing (SIT, UAT)
- At least 3+ years of experience in working with Automation Test for Web application system
- Has experience with Automation Testing framework such as Selenium, Cucumber, Appium
- Has experience in designing test case, defect analysis, preparing test report.
- Strong experience with Rest Assured.
- Familiar with BDD, TDD, Jenkins CI pipeline, Git.
- Familiar with Java, Groovy, Maven, NodeJS
- Ability to communicate verbally in English
Ability to communicate verbally in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 28M – 42M/month
- Salary package: 13 months of income per year
- OT compensation: up to 400%
- Free account Udemy
- Bonus Bao Viet insurance when becoming an official employee
- Bonus on birthday, New Year’s Eve, 30/4&1/5, 2/9: 500.000VND
- Child benefit: 500.000 VND per month (from the age of 7 to 24 months old)
- Shopping or travel voucher 5.000.000VND for official employees who have been working for more than a year and obtain excellent performance review
- Annual teambuilding: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga club, soccer club, swimming club,...
- Professional and dynamic working environment
- Full insurance package which is compliant with Labor law
- 12 annual leaves per year
- Working time: 08:30 AM – 12:00 PM , 01:30 PM – 06:00 PM, from Monday to Friday. Employees have two days off per week (Saturday and Sunday).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Công Ty TNHH NTT DATA VDS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, 12 A và phòng 1602 tầng 16 tòa nhà Thăng Long, Số 98 Ngụy Như Kon Tum, phường Nhân Chính Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

