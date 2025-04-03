Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 USD

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Brand Manager to lead the development and execution of innovative product strategies and brand communication plans. The ideal candidate will possess a strong track record in product innovation, project management, and cross-functional collaboration, driving the brand\'s growth and market impact.

Main Responsibilities

• Category & Brand Strategy

• Develop and implement long-term category and brand strategies to achieve company targets.

• Create and align brand marketing plans with cross-functional teams, including sales, finance, supply chain and other departments.

• Project Leadership

• Lead complex, multi-stakeholder projects, ensuring timely delivery and quality execution.

• Manage budgets, timelines, and resources effectively to achieve project goals.

• Market Analysis & Insights

• Monitor and analyze market trends, brand health indexes, and competitor activity.

• Identify new opportunities for category and brand development, including innovation and renovation projects.

• Product & Communication Development

• Manage new product development projects and relaunches in the market.