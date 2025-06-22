Tuyển Brand Marketing Masan Consumer Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Masan Consumer Corporation
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/08/2025
Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Masan Consumer Corporation

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 23 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Purpose:
Be responsible for the management and implementation of regular marketing programs and activities, with compliance with the company\'s regulations and standards in order to achieve the short and long-term business goals of the brand assigned by the company. Besides, also need to protect the interests and reputation of the company in the market.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement the marketing plan of the assigned brand to achieve the set sales and market share targets, included: market research, product development supervision and packaging design; pricing; launch new products; monitor advertising campaigns and sales of the brand.
- Contribute to business plan development at the stage of plan implementation in order to develop a marketing strategy in line with the company\'s vision, strategy and goals.
- Identify advertising goals, propose appropriate media and allocate resources for effective, economical and suitable advertising campaigns to target consumers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Masan Consumer Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 23 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

