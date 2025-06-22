Tuyển Brand Marketing Masan Consumer Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Purpose:

Be responsible for the management and implementation of regular marketing programs and activities, with compliance with the company\'s regulations and standards in order to achieve the short and long-term business goals of the brand assigned by the company. Besides, also need to protect the interests and reputation of the company in the market.

Responsibilities:

- Develop and implement the marketing plan of the assigned brand to achieve the set sales and market share targets, included: market research, product development supervision and packaging design; pricing; launch new products; monitor advertising campaigns and sales of the brand.

- Contribute to business plan development at the stage of plan implementation in order to develop a marketing strategy in line with the company\'s vision, strategy and goals.

- Identify advertising goals, propose appropriate media and allocate resources for effective, economical and suitable advertising campaigns to target consumers.