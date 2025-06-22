Tuyển Brand Marketing Masan Consumer Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Masan Consumer Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh: 23 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Purpose:
Be responsible for the management and implementation of regular marketing programs and activities, with compliance with the company\'s regulations and standards in order to achieve the short and long-term business goals of the brand assigned by the company. Besides, also need to protect the interests and reputation of the company in the market.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement the marketing plan of the assigned brand to achieve the set sales and market share targets, included: market research, product development supervision and packaging design; pricing; launch new products; monitor advertising campaigns and sales of the brand.
- Contribute to business plan development at the stage of plan implementation in order to develop a marketing strategy in line with the company\'s vision, strategy and goals.
- Identify advertising goals, propose appropriate media and allocate resources for effective, economical and suitable advertising campaigns to target consumers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Masan Consumer Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
