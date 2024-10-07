Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

1. Reporting and Visualization:

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to effectively communicate key metrics and insights; Ensure data is presented in a clear and compelling manner to stakeholders; Convert and migration dashboards from current system to new system.

2. Data Management:

Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data across multiple sources; Collaborate with data engineering teams to enhance data quality and accessibility.

3. Collaboration:

Work with Data Architect, Data Engineer, and other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support; Assist senior analysts and data scientists in developing advanced analytics models.

4. Performance Optimization:

Identify opportunities for improving data analysis processes and methodologies; Implement best practices for data analysis and reporting.

5. Ad-hoc Analysis:

Conduct ad-hoc analyses to answer specific business questions and provide immediate insights.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field; 2-4 years of experience in business intelligence, or a related role; Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, or R; Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power B, and MicroStrategy); Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders; Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Nice to have:

Ability to create interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations; Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries; Experience with database management systems such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL; Understanding of data modeling and database design principles; Understanding of data warehousing concepts and architectures; Experience with building and maintaining data warehouses.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35M; Probation salary is 100% of official salary; 13th-month salary and performance review twice a year; Project bonus twice a year; Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year); Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly; IT Certificate allowance as regulated; Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy; BIC Care Health Insurance; Professional, creative and dynamic working environment; Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

