Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Business Intelligence

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

1. Reporting and Visualization:
Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to effectively communicate key metrics and insights; Ensure data is presented in a clear and compelling manner to stakeholders; Convert and migration dashboards from current system to new system.
Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to effectively communicate key metrics and insights;
Ensure data is presented in a clear and compelling manner to stakeholders;
Convert and migration dashboards from current system to new system.
2. Data Management:
Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data across multiple sources; Collaborate with data engineering teams to enhance data quality and accessibility.
Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data across multiple sources;
Collaborate with data engineering teams to enhance data quality and accessibility.
3. Collaboration:
Work with Data Architect, Data Engineer, and other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support; Assist senior analysts and data scientists in developing advanced analytics models.
Work with Data Architect, Data Engineer, and other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support;
Assist senior analysts and data scientists in developing advanced analytics models.
4. Performance Optimization:
Identify opportunities for improving data analysis processes and methodologies; Implement best practices for data analysis and reporting.
Identify opportunities for improving data analysis processes and methodologies;
Implement best practices for data analysis and reporting.
5. Ad-hoc Analysis:
Conduct ad-hoc analyses to answer specific business questions and provide immediate insights.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field; 2-4 years of experience in business intelligence, or a related role; Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, or R; Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power B, and MicroStrategy); Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders; Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field;
2-4 years of experience in business intelligence, or a related role;
Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, or R;
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power B, and MicroStrategy);
Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders;
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
Nice to have:
Ability to create interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations; Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries; Experience with database management systems such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL; Understanding of data modeling and database design principles; Understanding of data warehousing concepts and architectures; Experience with building and maintaining data warehouses.
Ability to create interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations;
Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries;
Experience with database management systems such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL;
Understanding of data modeling and database design principles;
Understanding of data warehousing concepts and architectures;
Experience with building and maintaining data warehouses.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 35M; Probation salary is 100% of official salary; 13th-month salary and performance review twice a year; Project bonus twice a year; Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year); Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly; IT Certificate allowance as regulated; Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy; BIC Care Health Insurance; Professional, creative and dynamic working environment; Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.
Salary: Up to 35M;
Probation salary is 100% of official salary;
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;
Project bonus twice a year;
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year);
Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;
IT Certificate allowance as regulated;
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy;
BIC Care Health Insurance;
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;
Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-intelligence-thu-nhap-20-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job204588
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XE NÂNG HANGCHA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XE NÂNG HANGCHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XE NÂNG HANGCHA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiểm Toán & Tư Vấn RSM Việt Nam – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Printway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Printway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 500 - 1 USD UNIMATES Education Vietnam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Navigos Group
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH DENSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 450 USD Công Ty TNHH DENSO Việt Nam
Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence UNIMATES Education Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 600 USD UNIMATES Education Vietnam
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD FPT Software
Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán NH Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán NH Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LYNKID làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LYNKID
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Diana Unicharm JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận GHConsults
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm