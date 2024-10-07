Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
- Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
1. Reporting and Visualization:
Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to effectively communicate key metrics and insights; Ensure data is presented in a clear and compelling manner to stakeholders; Convert and migration dashboards from current system to new system.
Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to effectively communicate key metrics and insights;
Ensure data is presented in a clear and compelling manner to stakeholders;
Convert and migration dashboards from current system to new system.
2. Data Management:
Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data across multiple sources; Collaborate with data engineering teams to enhance data quality and accessibility.
Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data across multiple sources;
Collaborate with data engineering teams to enhance data quality and accessibility.
3. Collaboration:
Work with Data Architect, Data Engineer, and other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support; Assist senior analysts and data scientists in developing advanced analytics models.
Work with Data Architect, Data Engineer, and other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support;
Assist senior analysts and data scientists in developing advanced analytics models.
4. Performance Optimization:
Identify opportunities for improving data analysis processes and methodologies; Implement best practices for data analysis and reporting.
Identify opportunities for improving data analysis processes and methodologies;
Implement best practices for data analysis and reporting.
5. Ad-hoc Analysis:
Conduct ad-hoc analyses to answer specific business questions and provide immediate insights.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field; 2-4 years of experience in business intelligence, or a related role; Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, or R; Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power B, and MicroStrategy); Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders; Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field;
2-4 years of experience in business intelligence, or a related role;
Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages such as SQL, Python, or R;
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power B, and MicroStrategy);
Fluent English communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data insights to non-technical stakeholders;
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
Nice to have:
Ability to create interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations; Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries; Experience with database management systems such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL; Understanding of data modeling and database design principles; Understanding of data warehousing concepts and architectures; Experience with building and maintaining data warehouses.
Ability to create interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualizations;
Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries;
Experience with database management systems such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL;
Understanding of data modeling and database design principles;
Understanding of data warehousing concepts and architectures;
Experience with building and maintaining data warehouses.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 35M;
Probation salary is 100% of official salary;
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year;
Project bonus twice a year;
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New Year, Lunar New Year);
Enjoy company summer trip and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly;
IT Certificate allowance as regulated;
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy;
BIC Care Health Insurance;
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment;
Working days from Monday to Friday, with flexible check-in time.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI