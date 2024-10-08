Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu
Develop and implement dashboards and reports to support end-user business requirements.
Build and maintain reports and dashboards.
Gather requirements from stakeholders to build reports and dashboards.
Perform ad-hoc analysis to analyze business cases and present it to stakeholders.
Collaborate with the Data Management team to build and enhance data marts
Perform other tasks assigned by management
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Basic requirements:
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Computer Science (or equivalent experience) 5+ years corporate experience Intermediate knowledge in SQL Good to have: Experience building data visualization dashboards (e.g. Tableau, Data Studio) Good to have: Intermediate experience in data gathering from various sources and handling, cleaning, and processing of information to generate results Curious in nature and driven to learn Strong analytical, problem-solving, and collaboration skills Attention to detail Self-starter with a desire to learn and rapidly understand the business and its drivers
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary increment and bonus based on OKRs mid-year and year-end review. 13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations. 12 days of leaves with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly. Holidays bonus Learning and Development programs And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system. Office hours: Monday- Friday, from 8:30am-5:45pm. Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia. Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency. Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
