Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/10/2024
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS

Mức lương
18 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Develop and implement dashboards and reports to support end-user business requirements. Build and maintain reports and dashboards. Gather requirements from stakeholders to build reports and dashboards. Perform ad-hoc analysis to analyze business cases and present it to stakeholders. Collaborate with the Data Management team to build and enhance data marts Perform other tasks assigned by management
Develop and implement dashboards and reports to support end-user business requirements.
Build and maintain reports and dashboards.
Gather requirements from stakeholders to build reports and dashboards.
Perform ad-hoc analysis to analyze business cases and present it to stakeholders.
Collaborate with the Data Management team to build and enhance data marts
Perform other tasks assigned by management

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic requirements: - Language: Good in English (Listening – Speaking – Reading – Writing)
Basic requirements:
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Computer Science (or equivalent experience) 5+ years corporate experience Intermediate knowledge in SQL Good to have: Experience building data visualization dashboards (e.g. Tableau, Data Studio) Good to have: Intermediate experience in data gathering from various sources and handling, cleaning, and processing of information to generate results Curious in nature and driven to learn Strong analytical, problem-solving, and collaboration skills Attention to detail Self-starter with a desire to learn and rapidly understand the business and its drivers
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Computer Science (or equivalent experience)
5+ years corporate experience
Intermediate knowledge in SQL
Good to have: Experience building data visualization dashboards (e.g. Tableau, Data Studio)
Good to have: Intermediate experience in data gathering from various sources and handling, cleaning, and processing of information to generate results
Curious in nature and driven to learn
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and collaboration skills
Attention to detail
Self-starter with a desire to learn and rapidly understand the business and its drivers

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation:
Salary increment and bonus based on OKRs mid-year and year-end review. 13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations. 12 days of leaves with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly. Holidays bonus Learning and Development programs And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system. Office hours: Monday- Friday, from 8:30am-5:45pm. Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia. Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency. Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.
Salary increment and bonus based on OKRs mid-year and year-end review.
13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations.
12 days of leaves with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave
Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance
Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly.
Holidays bonus
Learning and Development programs
And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system.
Office hours: Monday- Friday, from 8:30am-5:45pm.
Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia.
Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency.
Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà Peak View, số 36 Hoàng Cầu, Phường Ô Chợ Dừa, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

