Tuyển Business Intelligence Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
- Bình Dương: Binh Tay Alcohol Joint Stock Company Binh Duong Alcohol Wine Factory
- Lot 42, Block B2, Street No.4, Tan Dong Hiep B Industrial Park, Tan Dong Hiep, Di An, Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job accountability
• Advising and assisting the Head / Deputy Head of Sales Department to perform the tasks related to import and export activities, ensuring compliance with the provisions of law and in accordance with the goals of the Company.
Job Description
1. Track and perform transactions related to import and export work.
2. Planning the delivery after the order is approved & Coordinate with the Logistics Department to schedule a delivery.
3. Contact, declare, and carry out import and export related procedures with the Customs and relevant agencies.
4. Update regulatory documents related to import and export.
5. Keep records, documents related to professional work.
6. Perform other jobs assigned by the head of the unit
7. Management of customs clearance services (suppliers, prices, contracts, ...)
8. Book with the shipping line
9. Check sanction with customers and suppliers
10. Estimated import and export costs for the whole year
