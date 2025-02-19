Tuyển Business Intelligence Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Intelligence Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Business Intelligence

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Tay Alcohol Joint Stock Company Binh Duong Alcohol Wine Factory

- Lot 42, Block B2, Street No.4, Tan Dong Hiep B Industrial Park, Tan Dong Hiep, Di An, Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job accountability
• Advising and assisting the Head / Deputy Head of Sales Department to perform the tasks related to import and export activities, ensuring compliance with the provisions of law and in accordance with the goals of the Company.
Job Description
1. Track and perform transactions related to import and export work.
2. Planning the delivery after the order is approved & Coordinate with the Logistics Department to schedule a delivery.
3. Contact, declare, and carry out import and export related procedures with the Customs and relevant agencies.
4. Update regulatory documents related to import and export.
5. Keep records, documents related to professional work.
6. Perform other jobs assigned by the head of the unit
7. Management of customs clearance services (suppliers, prices, contracts, ...)
8. Book with the shipping line
9. Check sanction with customers and suppliers
10. Estimated import and export costs for the whole year

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

