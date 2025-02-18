Tuyển Business Intelligence JINGDONG INDUSTRIALS SUPPLY CHAIN (VIETNAM)/ 北京京东世纪贸易有限公司 làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại JINGDONG INDUSTRIALS SUPPLY CHAIN (VIETNAM)/ 北京京东世纪贸易有限公司
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Long An: Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Responsible for the overall work of the warehousing group (employee efficiency, training and management, etc.);
2. Management of customer delivery appointments and on-site scheduling;
3. Participate in on-site operations such as unloading, acceptance, and shelving;
4. Connect with customers to handle all abnormal feedback and communication in the inbound process;
5. Value-added services (such as labeling and product processing, etc.).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Interested in warehousing and logistics;
2. At least 2 language skills (English/Vietnamese or Chinese/Vietnamese);
3. Good communication skills, strong sense of responsibility;
4. Proficient in using office software.
Tại JINGDONG INDUSTRIALS SUPPLY CHAIN (VIETNAM)/ 北京京东世纪贸易有限公司 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JINGDONG INDUSTRIALS SUPPLY CHAIN (VIETNAM)/ 北京京东世纪贸易有限公司
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
