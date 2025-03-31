Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - K7TT1 - SH06, KTT, Tay Ho Tay Urban Area, Tay Ho District, Hanoi, Vietnam, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze training needs and develop training plans and budgets.

Compile and update training documents.

Develop and supervise training process improvements, and be responsible for implementing training.

Monitor and evaluate employee work performance after completing the training program.

Organize recruitment, develop regulation for internal lecturers (allowance and rewards), coordinate with internal lecturers to develop documents related to regular, quarterly and annual training, and Other training.

Make monthly and quarterly reports.

Other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Human Resources Development

Experience in training and development or training administration.

Experience in compiling reports and evaluating training outcomes.

Familiarity with training management software (LMS, Zoom,…)

Proficiency in excel, google sheet,…

Other requirements:

Proficiency in English or Korean is an advantage

Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work from Monday to Friday

Up to 15 days of annual leave per year

Conducive environment for maintaining and developing English and Korean language skills

Discounts on purchases from partners such as Samsung, LG, etc.

Health insurance with coverage of up to 105 million VND per year

Opportunities to attend professional banking and language training courses for employees

Preferential loan rates exclusively for bank employees

Annual promotion and salary review processes

Korean language allowance from TOPIK level 3 and above

Participation in annual teambuilding programs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

