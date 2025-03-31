Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/05/2025
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- K7TT1

- SH06, KTT, Tay Ho Tay Urban Area, Tay Ho District, Hanoi, Vietnam, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze training needs and develop training plans and budgets.
Compile and update training documents.
Develop and supervise training process improvements, and be responsible for implementing training.
Monitor and evaluate employee work performance after completing the training program.
Organize recruitment, develop regulation for internal lecturers (allowance and rewards), coordinate with internal lecturers to develop documents related to regular, quarterly and annual training, and Other training.
Make monthly and quarterly reports.
Other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Human Resources Development
Experience in training and development or training administration.
Experience in compiling reports and evaluating training outcomes.
Familiarity with training management software (LMS, Zoom,…)
Proficiency in excel, google sheet,…
Other requirements:
Proficiency in English or Korean is an advantage

Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work from Monday to Friday
Up to 15 days of annual leave per year
Conducive environment for maintaining and developing English and Korean language skills
Discounts on purchases from partners such as Samsung, LG, etc.
Health insurance with coverage of up to 105 million VND per year
Opportunities to attend professional banking and language training courses for employees
Preferential loan rates exclusively for bank employees
Annual promotion and salary review processes
Korean language allowance from TOPIK level 3 and above
Participation in annual teambuilding programs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Head Office – 34F Keangnam Hanoi Landmark 72, Pham Hung Street, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

