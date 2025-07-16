Tuyển Digital Marketing Ampersand Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

- Develop Marketing Strategies: Create and implement comprehensive marketing strategies that align with company objectives and enhance brand visibility.

- Market Research: Conduct market research and analysis to identify trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape.

- Campaign Management: Plan, execute, and analyze marketing campaigns across various channels (social media, email, events, etc.) to drive customer engagement and sales.

- Content Creation: Oversee the development of compelling content for marketing materials, including brochures, websites, and social media platforms.

- Brand Management: Ensure consistent brand messaging and positioning across all marketing channels.

- Budget Management: Manage the marketing budget, optimizing spend to maximize ROI on campaigns and initiatives.

- Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including master data, account, product development, and operations, to ensure alignment on marketing strategies.

- Performance Analysis: Monitor, analyze, and report on the effectiveness of marketing initiatives, using insights to inform future strategies.

- Team Leadership: Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration.