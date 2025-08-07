Tuyển Digital Marketing Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Context:

The Consulate General of Canada in HCMC is seeking to hire a Regional Manager at the LEP level within the Export Development Corporation Section of the Consulate.

Export Development Canada (EDC) is Canada’s export credit agency, offering innovative financial and commercial solutions to help Canadian exporters and investors expand their international business. EDC’s knowledge and partnerships are used by more than 9,400 Canadian companies and their global customers in up to 200 markets worldwide each year. Approximately 80 per cent of EDC's customers are small and medium-sized businesses.

EDC is a Crown corporation, wholly owned by the Government of Canada, is financially self-sustaining, and is a recognized leader in financial reporting and economic analysis. While headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, EDC has a world-wide presence.

Summary of Duties:

Under the leadership and guidance of the Regional Vice President, the Regional Manager is responsible for leading/co-leading EDC’s business development efforts in Vietnam. The incumbent has continual interaction with major local borrowers, bankers, private and public sector officials to discuss new opportunities, potential financial structuring solutions, credit analysis and risk mitigation issues. The incumbent is expected to leverage this extensive network of contacts in order to enhance EDC’s capacity to support key clients and Canadian exporters and investors active in the market. The Regional Manager is also responsible for building and managing the brand image and reputation of EDC in the market and for managing the Corporation’s relationship with the Canadian Government, in respect to Vietnam.