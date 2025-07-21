Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead development of new bag/luggage collections in collaboration with design, sourcing, and merchandising teams

• Manage tech pack development, prototyping, fit approvals, BOM, and costing

• Source and evaluate materials, trims, and hardware for durability, cost, and innovation

• Liaise with factories and sample rooms to ensure accurate and timely sample execution

• Troubleshoot construction, quality, or performance issues throughout development phase

• Coordinate with merchandising and production teams to ensure design intent is met at scale

• Monitor market and customer trends to propose new product concepts or improvements

• 5–8 years of product development experience in bags/backpacks/luggage (mandatory)

• Strong technical skills: construction, pattern making, material specs, costing

• Fluent in English (verbal and written) – frequent communication with global clients

• Proficient in Adobe Illustrator, Excel, and PLM systems

• Proven track record of working with international brands (OEM/ODM)

• Strong attention to detail, problem-solving mindset, and ability to manage timelines under pressure

