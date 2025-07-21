Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: TP.HCM, Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
• Lead development of new bag/luggage collections in collaboration with design, sourcing, and merchandising teams
• Manage tech pack development, prototyping, fit approvals, BOM, and costing
• Source and evaluate materials, trims, and hardware for durability, cost, and innovation
• Liaise with factories and sample rooms to ensure accurate and timely sample execution
• Troubleshoot construction, quality, or performance issues throughout development phase
• Coordinate with merchandising and production teams to ensure design intent is met at scale
• Monitor market and customer trends to propose new product concepts or improvements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 5–8 years of product development experience in bags/backpacks/luggage (mandatory)
• Strong technical skills: construction, pattern making, material specs, costing
• Fluent in English (verbal and written) – frequent communication with global clients
• Proficient in Adobe Illustrator, Excel, and PLM systems
• Proven track record of working with international brands (OEM/ODM)
• Strong attention to detail, problem-solving mindset, and ability to manage timelines under pressure

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
following company policies

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

