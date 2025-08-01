Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Support in space arrangement / procurement capacity with carriers / coload partner.
- Dealing with issuing MAWB , transmit data FWB/FHL , internal management systems
- Record reservations and ensure all aspects of the bookings are properly recorded in file.
- Provide timely feedback in shipment issues / solution to Overseas offices, Sales and Customers for regarding cargo shortage/ damage/ any claims.
- Ensure all file closing and required report are done accurately, in a timely manner across internal systems.
- Collaborate with internal team members to ensure efficiency, excellent customer service and creative problem resolution.
- Perform other duties, as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Education & Qualifications:
2. Working Experience
- 2-3 years of related experience in Airfreight industry (Airline/GSA, Freight Forwarding) either dealing with Air cargo reservation /operation / handling and documentation.
- Fluency in English is a must.
