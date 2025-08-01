Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Support in space arrangement / procurement capacity with carriers / coload partner.

- Dealing with issuing MAWB , transmit data FWB/FHL , internal management systems

- Record reservations and ensure all aspects of the bookings are properly recorded in file.

- Provide timely feedback in shipment issues / solution to Overseas offices, Sales and Customers for regarding cargo shortage/ damage/ any claims.

- Ensure all file closing and required report are done accurately, in a timely manner across internal systems.

- Collaborate with internal team members to ensure efficiency, excellent customer service and creative problem resolution.

- Perform other duties, as assigned by management.