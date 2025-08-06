Tuyển Digital Marketing An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- FLUENT ENGLISH

- EXPEREINCE IN BOTH C&B AND RECRUITMENT

- WORKING LOCATION: 124 TRUONG TRINH, TAN HUNG THUAN, DIST.12

- FEMALE ONLY

RESPONSBILITY

We are looking for a strong HR Generalist with experience in both C&B and recruitment to do execution and assist the HR director in overall HR functions: C&B, recruitment, employee relations, HRMS management, events…. ensuring compliance with labor laws and internal policies. The ideal candidate will be proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work both independently and as part of a team.

- Responsible for monitor whole recruitment process: Prepare JD, post job, screen CV, 1st interview, next round interview arrangement, orientation training

- Responsible for monthly payroll, allowances, and bonuses following company policies & laws

- Track and manage attendance, leave, and overtime records.

- Responsible for SHUI & PIT

- Make periodically reports for relevant authorities

- Monitoring labor contract, employee profile & data base, reward, and discipline record on time and accurately (Hard copies & HRMS)