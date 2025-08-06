Tuyển Digital Marketing An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Trường Chinh, Tân Hưng Thuận, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- FLUENT ENGLISH
- EXPEREINCE IN BOTH C&B AND RECRUITMENT
- WORKING LOCATION: 124 TRUONG TRINH, TAN HUNG THUAN, DIST.12
- FEMALE ONLY
RESPONSBILITY
We are looking for a strong HR Generalist with experience in both C&B and recruitment to do execution and assist the HR director in overall HR functions: C&B, recruitment, employee relations, HRMS management, events…. ensuring compliance with labor laws and internal policies. The ideal candidate will be proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Responsible for monitor whole recruitment process: Prepare JD, post job, screen CV, 1st interview, next round interview arrangement, orientation training
- Responsible for monthly payroll, allowances, and bonuses following company policies & laws
- Track and manage attendance, leave, and overtime records.
- Responsible for SHUI & PIT
- Make periodically reports for relevant authorities
- Monitoring labor contract, employee profile & data base, reward, and discipline record on time and accurately (Hard copies & HRMS)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
