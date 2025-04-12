Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hải Dương, Hai Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 USD
• Manage and oversee all activities related to construction and business operations of the industrial park, and report directly to the Board of Directors.
• Collaborate with the Board to provide strategic advice and propose initiatives that align with the company’s development orientation and business goals.
• Lead departments in developing construction and business plans, establish an organizational structure, and allocate human resources in line with the company’s strategic objectives.
• Work with government agencies and relevant authorities on legal matters and all activities concerning the industrial park.
• Identify and pursue business opportunities to attract investment to the industrial park.
• Timely adjust and allocate necessary resources to ensure monthly targets are met effectively.
• Monitor progress against business plans, anticipate potential impacts, and implement solutions to ensure quarterly and annual goals are achieved.
• Address and resolve unforeseen issues related to construction and business operations.
Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Languages & Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet, and other relevant software. Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of Chinese or Japanese is an advantage.
• Experience: Minimum of 5 years in a senior management role overseeing construction and business development of industrial parks.
• Skills: Strong leadership, strategic thinking, high-level communication, and problem-solving skills.
• Personal Attributes: Visionary mindset, creative thinking, and the ability to work independently.
