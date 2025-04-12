Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 USD

• Manage and oversee all activities related to construction and business operations of the industrial park, and report directly to the Board of Directors.

• Collaborate with the Board to provide strategic advice and propose initiatives that align with the company’s development orientation and business goals.

• Lead departments in developing construction and business plans, establish an organizational structure, and allocate human resources in line with the company’s strategic objectives.

• Work with government agencies and relevant authorities on legal matters and all activities concerning the industrial park.

• Identify and pursue business opportunities to attract investment to the industrial park.

• Timely adjust and allocate necessary resources to ensure monthly targets are met effectively.

• Monitor progress against business plans, anticipate potential impacts, and implement solutions to ensure quarterly and annual goals are achieved.

• Address and resolve unforeseen issues related to construction and business operations.