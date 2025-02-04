Tuyển Cloud Engineer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Job Description:

• Creating 3D & 2D drawings using SolidWorks and BOM for production.

• Uses computer assisted drafting (CAD) equipment and software. SOLIDWORKS

• Add manufacturing notes, dimensions, and conversions to customer supplied drawings

• Identify opportunities or implement changes to improve products or reduce costs using knowledge of fabrication processes, tooling and production equipment, assembly methods, design fixtures for manufacturing quality control standards, or product design, materials and parts.

• Monitor, update and control all mechanical drawings and documentation

• May check completed drawings for accuracy and completeness.

• Resolves problems using solutions that involve new techniques, technologies, or concepts.

• Works with management and production staff to determine engineering feasibility, cost effectiveness, and customer demand for new and existing products.

• Maintains a working knowledge of new technologies which may improve operations and develops recommendations accordingly.

• Performs routine engineering solutions for design problems that require simple stress analysis, strength of materials, interchangeability, manufacturing methods and cost reduction.

• Perform cost estimating functions and technical support for custom vacuum chambers and modifications of catalog is preferred