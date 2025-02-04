Tuyển Cloud Engineer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Cloud Engineer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

MDC Precision Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
MDC Precision Vietnam

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại MDC Precision Vietnam

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Nhon Trach 3 Industrial, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Job Description:
• Creating 3D & 2D drawings using SolidWorks and BOM for production.
• Uses computer assisted drafting (CAD) equipment and software. SOLIDWORKS
• Add manufacturing notes, dimensions, and conversions to customer supplied drawings
• Identify opportunities or implement changes to improve products or reduce costs using knowledge of fabrication processes, tooling and production equipment, assembly methods, design fixtures for manufacturing quality control standards, or product design, materials and parts.
• Monitor, update and control all mechanical drawings and documentation
• May check completed drawings for accuracy and completeness.
• Resolves problems using solutions that involve new techniques, technologies, or concepts.
• Works with management and production staff to determine engineering feasibility, cost effectiveness, and customer demand for new and existing products.
• Maintains a working knowledge of new technologies which may improve operations and develops recommendations accordingly.
• Performs routine engineering solutions for design problems that require simple stress analysis, strength of materials, interchangeability, manufacturing methods and cost reduction.
• Perform cost estimating functions and technical support for custom vacuum chambers and modifications of catalog is preferred

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MDC Precision Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MDC Precision Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MDC Precision Vietnam

MDC Precision Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Factory No. 6, Vo Van Tan street, Nhon Trach 3 Industrial Park, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-25tr-30tr-thang-tai-dong-nai-job309745
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Totalenergies làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD TKG Taekwang VINA
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD Navigos Search
1,500 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 622 - 1,097 USD Hanshow
622 - 1,097 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 0 - 10000 Triệu Hanshow
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu MDC Precision Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nova Buildings Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Chỉ May American & Efird Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chỉ May American & Efird Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Posco E&C Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Posco E&C Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Intes Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TORRECID VIETNAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận TORRECID VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 400 - 600 USD TKG Taekwang VINA
400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1000 - 1500 Triệu Terumo BCT Viet Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TORRECID VIETNAM làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận TORRECID VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Terumo BCT Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Coherent Vietnam
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sew-Eurodrive Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm