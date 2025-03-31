Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

1/ Create test plan for New Line, Test MAE/Product releases, Engineering risk assessments, Problem solving in production, Development projects and evaluate test results/generate test report according to the criteria in test plan

2/ Execute standard tests/special customized tests by ensuring correct test settings and take ownership by proactively following up to meet timeline. Support test bench release work packages –FAT, SAT, Validation, safe launch (if any)

3/ Take lead of/ involve in Problem Solving regarding product testing and test rig\' issues

4/ COPE (Center of Push belt Excellence) - transition push belt business TbP --> HcP: develop/ transfer knowledge/ experience Test methods/ equipment.

5/ Review test engineering content in test reports, test data log file analysis, test settings etc. and train less experienced peer engineers within the group