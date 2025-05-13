Tuyển Cloud Engineer A&E II làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BASIC FUNCTION

The QC Mechanical Engineer is a mid-level position who is a skilled and detail-oriented Mechanical Engineer or Construction Supervisor with extensive experience with mechanical installation and working knowledge of electrical installation. The QC Mechanical Engineer is responsible for monitoring the quality of materials, ensuring correct workmanship, and verifying compliance with the construction contract. This role is critical to the successful execution of the project, construction of the thermal treatment plant, and will involve collaboration with various stakeholders, including contractors and project team members. The QC Mechanical Engineer must have a strong grasp and understand the treatment plant design drawings, technical specifications, and approved contract documents. The QC Mechanical Engineer is expected to monitor construction work on site, be familiar with health and safety requirements, and may be requested to assess fabrication shops and material supply.

JOB FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Compliance and Quality Assurance

• Review engineering drawings, specifications, and contracts to ensure compliance with project requirements.

• Monitor material testing and analyze results for compliance with specifications and industry standards.

• Assist in developing and implementing quality control procedures and best practices.