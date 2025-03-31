Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
- Đồng Nai: Số 102/6, đường số 02, khu công nghiệp Amata, thành phố Biên Hoà, tỉnh Đồng Nai
POSITION SUMMARY
Responsible for ensuring competent maintenance management and execution, and to lead the implementation and execution of the deliciated area (Process/Filling &Packing/Machine) asset maintenance programmed aimed to eliminate unplanned stops and optimize maintenance cost and as a result increase asset intensity.
Provide support for Improvement Project, Automation (E&A) professional and technical operational activities, doing so in line with corporate guidelines, enforcing that all activities enhance business objectives, product quality and plant operation/performance while ensuring that people health and safety, product safety, and environment are never compromised.
A DAY IN THE LIFE …
1. Manage existing assets - Planned maintenance:
Establish and control maintenance routines to ensure that maintenance activities are scheduled and executed in time with high quality.
Lead implementation of the maintenance methodologies (PM pillar , foundations) across factory/department, usually member of PM pillar.
Coach and promote breakdown analysis.
Ensures availability of maintenance resources to implement and execute maintenance routines, methodologies.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
