Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Terumo BCT Viet Nam
- Đồng Nai: LONG DUC IP, LONG THANH DIST, DONG NAI PROVINCE
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY
Primary function of this job is to carry out preventive and breakdown maintenance of Production equipment. Process Maintenance engineer is responsible for the timely correction of machine issues and eliminate production loss.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Execution of preventive and corrective maintenance.
• Update and maintain the documents (History cards, PM Record, Repair record, etc)
• Update the spare parts records.
• Support for calibration and validation activities.
• Work with production staff to perform maintenance and calibration activities
• Follow maintenance/safety SOPs and other regulatory requirements.
• OEE monitoring and improvement activities
• Root cause analysis and corrective actions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good verbal and written communication ability in English
Tại Terumo BCT Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Terumo BCT Viet Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
