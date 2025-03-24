Tuyển Cloud Engineer Terumo BCT Viet Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

Primary function of this job is to carry out preventive and breakdown maintenance of Production equipment. Process Maintenance engineer is responsible for the timely correction of machine issues and eliminate production loss.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Execution of preventive and corrective maintenance.

• Update and maintain the documents (History cards, PM Record, Repair record, etc)

• Update the spare parts records.

• Support for calibration and validation activities.

• Work with production staff to perform maintenance and calibration activities

• Follow maintenance/safety SOPs and other regulatory requirements.

• OEE monitoring and improvement activities

• Root cause analysis and corrective actions