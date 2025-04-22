Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SharkNinja Vietnam
- Đồng Nai: Đồng Nai, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
• To work with Shark Quality NPD Team and cross function team for floor care product to ensure the customer voice is converted into product primary function clearly.
• To review the design and prototype from DFM & VAVE &design for automation point view.
• To review the design, ensure the NUDD is fully validated from tolerance stack and FEA or testing.
• To review the DFMEA with US team and OEM supplier and ensure the main risk items are tracked.
• To raise the risks during the NPD process.
• Work with Boston PD team to review the product spec and breakdown the product specification to drawing or test CTQs.
• Delivers the key NPD Quality Work Packages to Robust design and Safe Launch.
• Provide regular NPD QA dashboard report on a weekly basis.
• Drive Continuous Design Optimization Improvement for existing products.
• To define the online performance items.
• To coordinate the component Score Card & FAI review during NPI stage.
• To review the VSRs and ensure to use the correct RCA/5whys approach.
• Support the Process Control Plans & PFMEA/DQTP quality activities and reviewed on an ongoing basis.
• Support 2/3 tier supplier quality development plan.
• Organize the project and product lesson learnt, add ensure the lessons are converted to standardization design check list, management lessons are taken the process improvement plan.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SharkNinja Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SharkNinja Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI