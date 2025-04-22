Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• To work with Shark Quality NPD Team and cross function team for floor care product to ensure the customer voice is converted into product primary function clearly.

• To review the design and prototype from DFM & VAVE &design for automation point view.

• To review the design, ensure the NUDD is fully validated from tolerance stack and FEA or testing.

• To review the DFMEA with US team and OEM supplier and ensure the main risk items are tracked.

• To raise the risks during the NPD process.

• Work with Boston PD team to review the product spec and breakdown the product specification to drawing or test CTQs.

• Delivers the key NPD Quality Work Packages to Robust design and Safe Launch.

• Provide regular NPD QA dashboard report on a weekly basis.

• Drive Continuous Design Optimization Improvement for existing products.

• To define the online performance items.

• To coordinate the component Score Card & FAI review during NPI stage.

• To review the VSRs and ensure to use the correct RCA/5whys approach.

• Support the Process Control Plans & PFMEA/DQTP quality activities and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

• Support 2/3 tier supplier quality development plan.

• Organize the project and product lesson learnt, add ensure the lessons are converted to standardization design check list, management lessons are taken the process improvement plan.