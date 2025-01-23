Tuyển Cloud Engineer SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Title: Mechanical Engineer

Department: Facilities & Maintenance

Reports To: Facilities & Maintenance Manage

This person is based at our Vietnam factory and responsible for all mechanical works from NPI to manufacturing. This role will primarily focus on implement and improve the CNC machine, molding machine issues as well as mechanical processing issues of the whole Factory.

Essential functions and key responsibilities are:

● Identify opportunities or implement changes to improve products or reduce costs using knowledge of fabrication processes, tooling and production equipment, assembly methods, design fixtures for manufacturing quality control standards, or product design, materials and parts.

● Designing 3D & 2D mechanical drawings.

● Programming, setup, maintain CNC and Plastic molding machines.

● New production set-up experiences.

● Set up the process and improvement of manufacturing mechanical parts.