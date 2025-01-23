Tuyển Cloud Engineer SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Title: Mechanical Engineer
Department: Facilities & Maintenance
Reports To: Facilities & Maintenance Manage
This person is based at our Vietnam factory and responsible for all mechanical works from NPI to manufacturing. This role will primarily focus on implement and improve the CNC machine, molding machine issues as well as mechanical processing issues of the whole Factory.
Essential functions and key responsibilities are:
● Identify opportunities or implement changes to improve products or reduce costs using knowledge of fabrication processes, tooling and production equipment, assembly methods, design fixtures for manufacturing quality control standards, or product design, materials and parts.
● Designing 3D & 2D mechanical drawings.
● Programming, setup, maintain CNC and Plastic molding machines.
● New production set-up experiences.
● Set up the process and improvement of manufacturing mechanical parts.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SVP Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
