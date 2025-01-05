Tuyển Cloud Engineer Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
- Hưng Yên: Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phố Nối, Bần Yên Nhân, Mỹ Hào, Hung Yen, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Function: Manufacturing
Reporting to: Production Manager - Section Lead
Working time: 8.00AM - 4.30PM, Shuttle Bus provided
Main responsibilities:
* Driving the IL6S (Integrated Lean Six Sigma) implementation and continuous improvement activity on the line through FI, WPI, AM, PM pillar, Planning and warehouse management implementation.
* Learning the technology of the line and become proficient with operating the line.
* Identifying losses and prioritize the actions to eliminate the losses.
* Be able to conduct the root cause analysis and breakdown management.
* Build the capability of the operator through training and qualification.
* Be Line level systems owner, is part of the site’s pillars team and owns site level systems for these pillars.
* Working with line organization on the daily management system and 24 hours direction setting.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* English proficiency for skills: This is essential for effective communication with international colleagues and partners.
Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
