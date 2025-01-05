Tuyển Cloud Engineer Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phố Nối, Bần Yên Nhân, Mỹ Hào, Hung Yen, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Function: Manufacturing
Function:
Reporting to: Production Manager - Section Lead
Reporting to:
Working time: 8.00AM - 4.30PM, Shuttle Bus provided
Working time:
Main responsibilities:
* Driving the IL6S (Integrated Lean Six Sigma) implementation and continuous improvement activity on the line through FI, WPI, AM, PM pillar, Planning and warehouse management implementation.
IL6S (Integrated Lean Six Sigma)
FI, WPI, AM, PM pillar, Planning and warehouse management implementation
* Learning the technology of the line and become proficient with operating the line.
* Identifying losses and prioritize the actions to eliminate the losses.
* Be able to conduct the root cause analysis and breakdown management.
root cause analysis
* Build the capability of the operator through training and qualification.
* Be Line level systems owner, is part of the site’s pillars team and owns site level systems for these pillars.
* Working with line organization on the daily management system and 24 hours direction setting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
* English proficiency for skills: This is essential for effective communication with international colleagues and partners.
* English proficiency for skills:

Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 26 VSIP Road No.8, VN - Sing Industrial Park, Binh Hoa ward, Thuan An, Binh Duong province.

