Tuyển Cloud Engineer Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Function: Manufacturing

Function:

Reporting to: Production Manager - Section Lead

Reporting to:

Working time: 8.00AM - 4.30PM, Shuttle Bus provided

Working time:

Main responsibilities:

* Driving the IL6S (Integrated Lean Six Sigma) implementation and continuous improvement activity on the line through FI, WPI, AM, PM pillar, Planning and warehouse management implementation.

IL6S (Integrated Lean Six Sigma)

FI, WPI, AM, PM pillar, Planning and warehouse management implementation

* Learning the technology of the line and become proficient with operating the line.

* Identifying losses and prioritize the actions to eliminate the losses.

* Be able to conduct the root cause analysis and breakdown management.

root cause analysis

* Build the capability of the operator through training and qualification.

* Be Line level systems owner, is part of the site’s pillars team and owns site level systems for these pillars.

* Working with line organization on the daily management system and 24 hours direction setting.