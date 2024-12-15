Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
Data Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Why we're looking for you
With a team of talented people who are eager to learn and develop further as the best product building specialists in order to create a convenient, delightful and best user experience. We are looking for someone like you, to build a great and world-class user experience for users. Let’s join us to collaborate & build, learn and grow together.
You’ll do
Design, develop, deploy, and maintain data pipelines and systems to support analytics and reporting needs.
Collect, process, and clean data from various sources (structured/unstructured) to ensure consistency and quality.
Build and manage Data Warehouses and Data Lakes.
Integrate and optimize ETL/ELT solutions.
Perform basic data visualization (Data Visualization) to support analysis and reporting needs.
Monitor and ensure system stability, troubleshoot data-related issues.
Other tasks assigned by the line manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have...
At least 3-years of experience in a Data Engineer role in product companies, Ecommerce domain is a plus
Hadoop, Spark, or Kafka.
Database systems: SQL (PostgreSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL (MongoDB, Cassandra).
Experience working with cloud platforms: AWS (S3, Redshift), Google Cloud Platform (BigQuery), or Azure.
Experience with data visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or Python libraries such as Matplotlib, Seaborn.
Strong programming skills in Python, Java, or Scala.
Experience with CI/CD, Docker, or Kubernetes is a plus.
Have international certifications in Data Engineering (e.g., AWS, CCA, CCP, IBM Certified Data Engineer, Google Professional Data Engineer, etc.) is an advantage.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Good logical and critical thinking, willing to go extra miles and learning new things
Have a good business mindset, love to solve business questions and eager to make impact
Result-oriented and get things done mindset.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer
Salary range: Negotiate
Performance review and competency evaluation: 2 times per year.
Lunch meal + Parking fees provided.
Annual performance bonus & 13th – month salary: up to 3-month salary (based on your devotion and business efficiency)
Holiday bonus & Company trip
Remote working days: 12 days per year
Annual leaves: 12 days per year
Treatment: annual health check-up at top clinic in VN, weekly shoulder massage treatment, monthly team bonding, annual company trip,...
Training program: ensure to cover product training for all newbie and other training programs according to the Company’s policy
Why you’ll love working here
Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.
Collaborative and supportive environment
Young and passionate colleagues
Professional and creative office view
Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.
Join a dynamic team to design and develop high-performance E-commerce products. Take on ambitious and challenging objectives by contributing to groundbreaking business models in the market.
Flexible working time:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th floor, Artemis Tower, No. 3 Le Trong Tan, Khuong Mai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

